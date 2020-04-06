R.I. gas prices decline 9 cents from last week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular gas in Rhode Island declined 9 cents from one week prior to $2.08 per gallon, 16 cents higher than the national average of $1.92 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the state ranged 72 cents from $1.67 to $2.39 per gallon. Last year at this time, gas prices were 47 cents higher at $2.55 per gallon.

“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “However, given the low demand, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near term.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.59 per gallon, ranging from $2.29 to $2.97 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.74 per gallon ranging from $2.49 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.80 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $2.99 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas declined 6 cents from last week to $1.99 per gallon, 7 cents higher than the national average and 56 cents lower than prices at this time last year.

- Advertisement -

Prices ranged $1.09, from $1.50 to $2.59 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.44 per gallon, ranging from $1.89 to $2.95 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.54 per gallon, ranging from $2.09 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.70 per gallon, ranging from $2.39 to $3.29 per gallon.