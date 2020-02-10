R.I. gas prices dip 1 cent this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent from last week to $2.49 per gallon, 6 cents above the national average of $2.43 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

The price of gas in Rhode Island was 19 cents lower at this time last year. Prices in the state ranged 40 cents, from $2.29 to $2.69 per gallon.

“Crude oil prices are at their cheapest point in a year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “That, plus steady gasoline supply levels and low demand have helped to push local average prices lower – 7 cents cheaper than three weeks ago.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.84 per gallon, ranging from $2.64 to $3.09 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3 per gallon, ranging from $2.84 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.99 per gallon, ranging from $2.83 to $3.19 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas declined 4 cents over the week to $2.47 per gallon, 4 cents higher than the national average and 13 cents higher than prices at this time last year.

Regular gas prices ranged 88 cents in the Bay State, from $2.17 to $3.05 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.81 per gallon, ranging from $2.59 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.97 per gallon, ranging from $2.79 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.95 per gallon, ranging from $2.69 to $3.29 per gallon.