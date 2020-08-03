R.I. gas prices dip 1 cent this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, unleaded regular gas prices in Rhode Island declined by 1 cent week to week to $2.14 per gallon. That’s 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.18 per gallon, AAA Northeast said on Monday.
Prices were 57 cents higher one year prior, at $2.71 per gallon.
“There is no doubt that this is the cheapest summer at the pump for drivers in more than a decade. The last two months have posted a national average of $2.14,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs. “While we expect to see typical fluctuation, August gas prices are not expected to spike.”
- Midgrade gas averaged $2.50 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $2.72 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.69 per gallon.
In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained level at $2.14 per gallon. Prices were 60 cents higher one year prior.
- Midgrade gas averaged $2.48 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.63 per gallon.
