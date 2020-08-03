R.I. gas prices dip 1 cent this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, unleaded regular gas prices in Rhode Island declined by 1 cent week to week to $2.14 per gallon. That’s 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.18 per gallon, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Prices were 57 cents higher one year prior, at $2.71 per gallon.

“There is no doubt that this is the cheapest summer at the pump for drivers in more than a decade. The last two months have posted a national average of $2.14,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs. “While we expect to see typical fluctuation, August gas prices are not expected to spike.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.50 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.72 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.69 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained level at $2.14 per gallon. Prices were 60 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.48 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.63 per gallon.