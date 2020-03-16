R.I. gas prices dip 4 cents this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 4 cents from last week to $2.37 per gallon, 12 cents higher than the national average of $2.25 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

One year prior, prices were 9 cents higher in the state at $2.46 per gallon.

“Pump prices are declining significantly as the global economy faces downward pressure from COVID-19 fears and the ongoing crude price war between Russia and OPEC nations,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “Consumers can expect to see continued savings as the industry factors in a fully 50% decrease in the price of a barrel of oil since mid-January.”

Prices ranged 36 cents, from $2.19 to $2.55 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.76 per gallon, ranging from $2.57 to $2.97 per gallon.

Premium unleaded gas averaged $2.93, ranging from $2.77 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.91, ranging from $2.65 to $3.05 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the price of regular gas declined 7 cents this week to $2.29 per gallon. Prices ranged 70 cents from $1.99 to $2.69 per gallon.

Last year, prices were 15 cents higher at $2.44 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.79 per gallon, ranging from $2.29 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium unleaded gas average $2.88, ranging from $2.49 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.82, ranging from $2.59 to $3.29 per gallon.