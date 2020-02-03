R.I. gas prices dip 4 cents this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 4 cents from last week to $2.50 per gallon, 3 cents above the national average and 18 cents higher than prices at this time last year, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices ranged 40 cents, from $2.29 to $2.69 per gallon.

“Gas prices are pushing cheaper for two reasons. Crude oil prices are $10 less a barrel than one month ago and U.S. gasoline stocks sit at an all-time record high,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “Cheaper crude and healthy stock levels mean motorists can expect prices to continue to decline this month.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.89 per gallon, ranging from $2.64 to $3.09 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.02 per gallon, ranging from $2.84 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.02 per gallon, ranging from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas declined 1 cent from last week to $2.51 per gallon, 4 cents higher than the national average and $12 cents higher than prices at this time last year.

- Advertisement -

Prices ranged 80 cents from $2.25 to $3.05 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.84 per gallon, ranging from $2.59 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.05 per gallon, ranging from $2.95 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.99 per gallon, ranging from $2.74 to $3.29 per gallon.