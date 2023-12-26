R.I. gas prices dip below national average

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dipped by 3 cents to $3.11 per gallon this week. That is 1 cent lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Tuesday.

“Daily gas prices – both locally and nationwide – could move back and forth for the next month or so. Looking back at pre-pandemic 2019, the national average did not make a firm turn to moving higher daily until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast senior spokesperson.

Oil prices have been holding relatively steady in the mid-$70-a-barrel range on mixed news, he said.

That includes ongoing tensions in the Red Sea shipping corridor caused by militants attacking cargo ships. At the same time, typical year-end profit taking from commodity traders has tempered the increases. Additionally, the coastal African nation of Angola announced it would be leaving OPEC – a sign of the Saudi-led cartel’s waning influence on global oil markets.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.75 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.10 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.27 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.26 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is down 3 cents from last week to $3.23 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.82 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.17 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.25 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.37 per gallon.