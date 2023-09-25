R.I., Mass. gas prices stay below national average

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.75 per gallon, 3 cents lower than last week and 9 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

“The national average recently dropped, which is typical for this time of year and we’re starting to see similar forces affecting pump prices in the Northeast,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Prices typically fall this time of year as demand decreases and refiners switch to producing less-expensive winter blend gasoline. But the seasonal decline is being slowed this year by higher oil costs and extensive refinery down time affecting our region.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.35 per gallon, while premium gas averaged $4.69 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.53 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained same as last week at $3.77 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $3.69 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.27 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.63 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.52 per gallon.