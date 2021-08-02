R.I. gas prices edge upward to $3.04 a gallon

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular, unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.04 Monday, an increase of 1 cent from last week and lower than the national average of $3.18 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

A year ago, the average price of regular gas in the state was $2.15 per gallon.

“Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. On average, Rhode Island motorists are paying 21 cents more to fill up since the beginning of May,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”

Midgrade gas in the state averaged $3.38 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $3.63 per gallon

Diesel fuel averaged $3.14 per gallon

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas Monday was $3.03 per gallon, an increase of 1 cent week to week. One year prior, the average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.14 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $3.31 per gallon in Massachusetts Monday

Premium gas averaged $3.53 per gallon

Diesel fuel averaged $3.15 per gallon