R.I. gas prices hit highest level in 7 years

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 10 cents week to week Monday to $3.27 per gallon, its highest level in seven years, according to AAA Northeast.
The last time prices in Rhode Island were this high was in October of 2014 at $3.28 per gallon, AAA said.
The state average was 6 cents below the national average Monday. One year prior, the average price of regular gas in the state was $2.13 per gallon.
- Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.57 per gallon Monday.
- Premium gas averaged $3.80 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $3.45 per gallon.
“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.”
AAA said that the gas price increase was largely driven by increasing crude oil prices.
In Massachusetts, the average price of gas increased 8 cents week to week to $3.27 per gallon, a rise of $1.16 per gallon year over year.
- Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.53 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $3.76 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $3.45 per gallon.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Thank you, Joe Biden.