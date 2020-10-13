R.I. gas prices hold at $2.13 per gallon this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular gasoline in Rhode Island remained level at $2.13 per gallon this week, 5 cents lower than the national average of $2.18 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Tuesday.

Prices in the state were 37 cents higher one year prior.

“In a typical year, a hurricane season like we’ve experienced this year would have caused gas prices to spike, but 2020 is not a typical year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Low U.S. gasoline demand has helped contain any impact to gas prices locally and regionally throughout this hurricane season.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.53 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.74 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.62 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.11 per gallon this week, roughly level with one week prior. One year ago, prices in the Bay State were 46 cents higher.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.47 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.56 per gallon.