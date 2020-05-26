R.I. gas prices hold steady this week; Mass. prices tick up

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island held steady at $1.96 per gallon this week, level with the national average, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.

Prices ranged 51 cents, from $1.72 to $2.23 per gallon. One year prior, prices were 88 cents higher at $2.84 per gallon.

“Americans have seen significantly cheaper-than-normal gas prices the past two months. However, those low prices – as well as crude oil prices – have been pushing more expensive,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “While motorists will see pump prices continue to increase, AAA does not expect the summer average to be as expensive as last year’s season.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.41 per gallon, ranging from $2.14 to $2.59 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.55 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.70 per gallon, ranging from $2.45 to $2.89 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 2 cents from last week to $1.94 per gallon, 2 cents lower than the national average and 84 cents lower than prices at this time last year.

- Advertisement -

Prices ranged 79 cents, from $1.60 to $2.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.11 per gallon, ranging from $1.89 to $2.29 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.41 per gallon, ranging from $2.09 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.64 per gallon, ranging from $2.39 to $3.19 per gallon.