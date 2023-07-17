R.I. gas prices inch up 1 cent, stay below national average

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $3.51 per gallon on Monday, 1 cent higher than last week and 5 cents below the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“Gas demand has fallen nearly 10% since the holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast’s director of public affairs. “Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.10 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.45 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.16 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained the same as last week at $3.55 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $4.64 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.06 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.41 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.16 per gallon.