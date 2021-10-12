R.I. gas prices jump 9 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas in Rhode Island jumped 9 cents from last week to $3.18 per gallon, 10 cents below the national average of $3.28 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.

“The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further also helped boost gas prices by tightening the supply.”

One year prior, the average price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $2.13 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.50 per gallon Tuesday.

Premium gas averaged $3.75 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.37 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas Tuesday was $3.19 per gallon, a rise of 8 cents week to week.

Midgrade gas in the state averaged $3.46 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.36 per gallon.