R.I. gas prices reach record-high $5 per gallon

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline has reached $5 per gallon for the first time in Rhode Island’s history, setting a new record for unleaded gas prices in the state, AAA Northeast reported Thursday.

Rhode Island joins Massachusetts, which reached the mark a few days ago, and is now $5.02. Connecticut now averages $4.95 and the national average for self-serve unleaded is $4.97.

The agency said June 6 the cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day travel weekend.

Gas prices in Rhode Island remain high in other grades.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $5.43 per gallon Thursday

Premium gas averaged $5.71 per gallon

Diesel fuel averaged $6.26 per gallon

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas averaged $5.20 per gallon Thursday, and had high averages across the other grades.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $5.37 per gallon

Premium gas averaged $5.65 per gallon

Diesel fuel averaged $6.22 per gallon