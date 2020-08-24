Average R.I. gas price holds at $2.14 per gallon

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained $2.14 per gallon this week and was 5 cents below the national average of $2.19 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the state were 46 cents higher one year prior.

“Gasoline supplies hit their lowest level since the pandemic began and demand dipped on the week, down to 8.6 million barrels per day,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “These decreases typically lead to cheaper pump prices, but this summer we’ve seen atypical gas price trends.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.51 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $2.72 per gallon this week.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.67 per gallon this week.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.12 per gallon, level with prices one week ago and 7 cents lower than the national average. One year prior, prices were 54 cents higher.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas averaged $2.47 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.61 per gallon.