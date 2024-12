Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $2.95 per gallon on Monday, as ample domestic production helps offset demand. That price is 6 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said.

Crude oil prices also remain stuck at or just below $70 a barrel, leaving pump prices across the country – including the Northeast – at or in near three-year lows, the agency said.

“With the holiday season and start of the new year on the horizon, Americans are getting the gift of some of the lowest gasoline prices in years,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.63 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.98 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.70 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.24 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas decreased 1 cent, to $3.01 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.33 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.60 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.96 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.68 per gallon.