R.I. gas prices remain unchanged this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.18 per gallon Tuesday, according to AAA Northeast, roughly level with prices one week prior.

The national average price of regular gas was $2.22 per gallon.

One year prior, Rhode Island regular gas prices were 36 cents higher at $2.54 per gallon.

“Summer may be fading into the rearview mirror, but less-expensive gas prices are not,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “Moving into fall we traditionally see a drop in demand and further savings at the pump. This year that means pump prices could possibly push even lower than we’ve already seen in 2020.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $2.55 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.77 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.68 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.15 per gallon, a 1-cent decline week to week. One year prior, the average regular gas price was $2.61 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.49 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $2.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.59 per gallon.