R.I. gas prices rise 2 cents this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 2 cents week to week to $2.79 per gallon, 9 cents below the national average of $2.88 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak, but is a positive sign for consumers.”

One year prior, the average price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $2.24 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 2 cents week to week to $2.77 per gallon, 54 cents higher than prices one year prior and 11 cents lower than the national average.

