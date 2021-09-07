R.I. gas prices rise 2 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased by 2 cents week to week to $3.08 per gallon, 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.19 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Tuesday.

The average price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $2.18 per gallon one year prior.

“Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall as schools reopen and summer road trips end, which leads to less-expensive gas prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3 per gallon, especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.”

Midgrade gas averaged $3.41 per gallon in Rhode Island Tuesday.

Premium gas averaged $3.65 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.15 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 3 cents week to week to $3.06 per gallon, 94 cents higher than one year prior.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.37 per gallon Tuesday.

Premium gas averaged $3.60 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.19 per gallon.