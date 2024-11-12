R.I. gas prices stay below $3 on weak demand

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has decreased 1 cent to $2.93 per gallon. That price is 14 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.

Gasoline prices continue to fall as demand dips on seasonal trends and global petroleum markets digest the results of last week’s elections in the United States, the agency said. Supply and demand forces suggest new yearly lows for gasoline prices could be on the horizon. With 28 states now showing average retail prices below $3 a gallon, demand is dropping along seasonal expectations.

“As domestic demand experiences autumnal cooling, global demand is acting like an anchor for global oil and gas prices,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations, AAA Northeast. “Cheaper oil and lower demand could push retail gasoline prices to yearly lows if the trend continues.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.63 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.95 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.70 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.38 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas fell by 1 cent, to $3.03 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.46 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.61 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.97 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.69 per gallon.