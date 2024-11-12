R.I. gas prices stay below $3 on weak demand

By
-
THE AVERAGE weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has decreased 1 cent to $2.93 per gallon. That price is 14 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Tuesday. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has decreased 1 cent to $2.93 per gallon. That price is 14 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.  Gasoline prices continue to fall as demand dips on seasonal trends and global petroleum markets digest the results of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Financial Stability for Your Construction Business

Historically, the construction industry has not been immune to economic volatility. In recent years, COVID-19…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display