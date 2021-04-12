R.I. gas prices tick down 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 1 cent week to week to $2.77 per gallon, 9 cents lower than the national average of $2.86 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Regular gas prices in the state were $2.00 per gallon one year prior.

“After a wild March, Americans are seeing a little stability at the pump. On the week, 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by only a penny, or had no change at all,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Cheaper crude oil prices will likely help to keep price fluctuation low this week.”

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.74 per gallon, a decline of 1 cent week to week and a rise of 73 cents year over year.

