R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $2.97 per gallon, 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.08 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

The average price in the state for regular gas was 93 cents lower one year prior.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.28 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $3.54 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.09 per gallon.

“Motorists are paying, on average, 37% more to fill up than the start of the year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Prices for the rest of the month are likely to push more expensive, but if crude production increases, as forecasted, there is the possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer.”

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.95 per gallon, a rise of 2 cents week to week and an increase of 91 cents year over year.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.24 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $3.46 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.10 per gallon.