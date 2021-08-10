R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $3.06 per gallon, lower than the national average of $3.19 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Tuesday.

The average price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $2.15 per gallon one year prior.

“We continue to see very robust gasoline demand for the peak summer driving season,” said Diana Gugliotta, senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “The latest demand rate was 2% higher than the same time period in 2019, while gasoline stocks are about 1% below.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.40 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.64 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.16 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained level week to week at $3.04 per gallon, a rise from $2.13 per gallon one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $3.34 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $3.56 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.16 per gallon.