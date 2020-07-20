R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent from last week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $2.14 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

Prices in the state were 5 cents lower than the national average of $2.19 per gallon.

Regular gas prices were 61 cents higher one year prior in Rhode Island at $2.75 per gallon.

“During the last month, demand has averaged about 8.6 million barrels per day nationally while gasoline supplies have steadily declined,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs. “Week by week, we are seeing mostly regional fluctuation at the pump based on gasoline supply and demand.”

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas averaged $2.49 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $2.71 per gallon this week.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.70 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.13 per gallon, an increase of 1 cent week to week. Prices were 62 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.47 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.63 per gallon.