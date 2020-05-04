R.I. gas prices tick up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week to $1.96 per gallon, 18 cents higher than the national average of $1.78, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

The price of regular gas ranged 71 cents, from $1.66 to $2.37. One year prior, the price of gas was 90 cents higher at $2.86 per gallon.

“As some states begin to reopen businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.40 per gallon, ranging from $2.12 to $2.61 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.57 per gallon, ranging from $2.32 to $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.74 per gallon, ranging from $2.39 to $2.89 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained level from one week prior at $1.90 per gallon, ,12 cents above the national average and 94 cents lower than one year prior.

- Advertisement -

Prices ranged 95 cents, from $1.44 to $2.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.20 per gallon, ranging from $1.89 to $2.29 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.48 per gallon, ranging from $2.07 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.67 per gallon, ranging from $2.39 to $3.29 per gallon.