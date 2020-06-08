R.I. gas prices tick up 2 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 2 cents week to week to $2 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.03 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Prices ranged 48 cents from $1.77 to $2.25 per gallon.

One year prior, prices in the state were 76 cents higher at $2.76 per gallon.

“The beginning of June has not seen gas prices this low since 2004,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “But as crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, although this summer will be cheaper than last.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.44 per gallon, ranging from $2.14 to $2.59 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.60 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.66 per gallon, ranging from $2.36 to $2.89 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas rose 6 cents this week to $2.01 per gallon, 2 cents below the national average. Prices were 70 cents higher one year prior.

Massachusetts regular gas prices ranged 68 cents, from $1.71 to $2.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.42 per gallon, ranging from $2.29 to $2.55 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.56 per gallon, ranging from $2.27 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.61 per gallon, ranging from $2.29 to $3.19 per gallon.