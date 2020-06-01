R.I. gas prices tick up 2 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 2 cents from last week to $1.98 per gallon, 1 cent higher than the national average of $1.97 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Last year at this time, prices were 83 cents higher at $2.81 per gallon. Prices in the state ranged 57 cents, from $1.72 to $2.29 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.41 per gallon, ranging from $2.14 to $2.59 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.55 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.69 per gallon, ranging from $2.36 to $2.89 per gallon.

“Americans are slowly but steadily returning to driving, causing gas prices to increase across the country,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “The good news is gas is still cheap. Motorists can fill up for $2/gallon or less at 70% of gas stations across the country.”

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts increased 1 cent from last week to $1.95 per gallon, 2 cents below the national average and 80 cents lower than prices at this time last year.

Regular gas prices in the Bay State ranged 72 cents, from $1.67 to $2.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.36 per gallon, ranging from $2.15 to $2.55 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.56 per gallon, ranging from $2.27 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.61 per gallon, ranging from $2.35 to $3.19 per gallon.