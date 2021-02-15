R.I. gas prices tick up 3 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents week to week to $2.47 per gallon Monday, 4 cents lower than the national average of $2.51 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.
Regular gas prices in the state averaged $2.48 per gallon one year prior.
“The pandemic discount is almost gone, as prices locally are just a few pennies less than they were a year ago at this time,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Despite demand being down, production cuts are keeping oil prices from falling, leading to higher prices for consumers at the pump.”
- Midgrade gas in the state averaged $2.80 per gallon this week.
- Premium gas averaged $3.04 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.78 per gallon.
The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.48 per gallon Monday, 4 cents higher than one week prior and 2 cents lower than one year prior.
- Midgrade gas averaged $2.78 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $2.99 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.78 per gallon.
