R.I. gas prices tick up 3 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents week to week to $3.04 per gallon Monday, 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.15 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

One year prior, the average price of regular gas in the state was $2.13 per gallon.

“Peak summer driving season is in full swing as Americans hit the road to explore, and gas prices are not backing down,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “On average, motorists are paying almost a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.35 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.62 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.13 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 2 cents week to week to $3.03 per gallon, 12 cents below the national average. Regular gas in the state averaged $2.13 per gallon one year prior.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.30 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.53 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.15 per gallon.