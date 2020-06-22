R.I. gas prices tick up 3 cents this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents week to week to $2.06 per gallon, 7 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Prices in the state ranged 46 cents, from $1.83 to $2.29 per gallon. One year prior, prices were 61 cents higher at $2.67 per gallon.

“Demand levels are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase, but at a slower rate through the end of the month.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.50 per gallon, ranging from $2.14 to $2.69 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.67 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.68 per gallon, ranging from $2.49 to $2.89 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.03 per gallon, a 2 cent increase week to week and a decline of 61 cents year over year. Prices were 10 cents lower than the national average.

Prices ranged 60 cents, from $1.79 to $2.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.31 per gallon, ranging from $2.29 to $2.33 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.51 per gallon, ranging from $2.19 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.63 per gallon, ranging from $2.19 to $3.19 per gallon.