R.I. gas prices tick up 3 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents over the week to $1.96 per gallon Monday, 9 cents higher than the national average of $1.87 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

Prices ranged 52 cents from $1.67 to $2.19 per gallon. One year prior, prices were 90 cents higher at $2.86 per gallon.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typically millions of Americans to travel,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.42 per gallon, ranging from $2.14 to $2.59 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.58 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.73 per gallon, ranging from $2.30 to $3.14 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 2 cents week to week to $1.92 per gallon, 5 cents above the national average. Prices were 88 cents lower year over year. Regular gas prices ranged 82 cents in the state from $1.57 to $2.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.17 per gallon, ranging from $1.89 to $2.35 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.43 per gallon, ranging from $2.09 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.63 per gallon, ranging from $2.39 to $3.19 per gallon.