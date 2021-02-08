R.I. gas prices tick up 4 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 4 cents week to week to $2.44 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.47 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.
“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”
One year prior, the average price of regular gas in the state was $2.50 per gallon.
- Midgrade gas in the state averaged $2.78 per gallon this week.
- Premium gas averaged $3.03 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.74 per gallon.
In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.44 per gallon, an increase of 4 cents week to week and 8 cents lower than prices one year prior.
- Midgrade gas averaged $2.74 per gallon.
- Premium gas averaged $2.95 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.75 per gallon.
