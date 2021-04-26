R.I. gas prices tick up 4 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 4 cents week to week to $2.81 per gallon, 8 cents lower than the national average of $2.89 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices of regular gas in the state were 88 cents cheaper one year prior.

“Both demand and supply have steadily increased over the last several weeks. The jump in demand combined with a small increase in supply pushed the national gas price average 2 cents more expensive on the week,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement, noting that the increase was the largest one-week increases in five weeks.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts increased 3 cents week to week to $2.77 per gallon, 12 cents lower than the national average and 83 cents higher than one year prior.

