R.I. gas ticks up 4 cents as hurricane impacts prices

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.18 per gallon this week, an increase of 4 cents week to week. Prices were 5 cents below the national average of $2.23 per gallon.

One year prior, regular gas prices in the state were 40 cents higher.

“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, referencing the recent impacts of Hurricane Laura. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline supplies and gas prices should push cheaper.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.55 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.76 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.68 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas this week was $2.16 per gallon, an increase of 4 cents week to week. One year prior, prices were 48 cents higher.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.49 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.70 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.61 per gallon.