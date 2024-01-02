General Assembly opens 2024 legislative session 

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – State lawmakers convened on Smith Hill Tuesday to officially start the 2024 legislative session, in which House and Senate leaders delivered opening remarks in their respective chambers on the second floor of the Statehouse. The $14 billion fiscal year 2024 state budget approved last summer was an all-time record. And while an economic…