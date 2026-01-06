General Assembly opens 2026 legislative session

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

Start your New Year prepared for what lies ahead. Registration is Open!

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – State lawmakers are set to convene on Smith Hill Tuesday to officially start the six-month 2026 legislative session. House and Senate leaders typically deliver opening remarks in their respective chambers on the second floor of the Statehouse after the elections of leadership. There will also be swearing-in ceremonies for the six newly elected

PROVIDENCE – State lawmakers are set to convene on Smith Hill Tuesday to officially start the six-month 2026 legislative session.

House and Senate leaders typically deliver opening remarks in their respective chambers on the second floor of the Statehouse after the elections of leadership.

There will also be swearing-in ceremonies for the six newly elected members.

This year, the House and Senate are facing a projected $101.3 million deficit for fiscal year 2027, which begins July 1.

General Assembly leaders in both chambers have

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who is scheduled to give the annual State of the State address on Jan. 13 in the House chamber, must submit his next budget proposal by Jan. 15.

"with a focus on affordability for all, creating good-paying jobs, and building a bright future for Rhode Island's children," according to a Tuesday press release.

The Senate is scheduled to meet weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. The House will convene both Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4 p.m.