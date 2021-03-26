R.I. has second-highest unemployment rate in N.E. in Feb.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in February at 7.3%, and was higher than the national rate of 6.2%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

Read PBN’s full breakdown of Rhode Island’s employment statistics for February here.

Connecticut had the highest unemployment rate in New England in February, as well as the largest month-to-month percentage point increase from January in the region. Rhode Island and Connecticut were the only two states in the region with month to month increases in their unemployment rates in February.

Hawaii and New York had the highest unemployment rates in the country in February, at 9.2% and 8.9%, respectively, while South Dakota, 2.9%, and Utah, 3.0%, had the lowest rates.

National and New England unemployment rates in February:

National: 6.2%, roughly level month to month, but a rise from 3.5% one year prior

Connecticut: 8.5%, a rise from 8.1% one month prior and 3.7% one year prior

Rhode Island: 7.3%, a rise from 7.2% one month prior and 4% one year prior

Massachusetts: 7.1%, a decline from 7.8% one month prior and a rise from 2.8% one year prior

Maine: 4.8%, a decline from 5.2% one month prior and a rise from 3.1% in Feb. 2020

New Hampshire: 3.3%, a decline from 3.6% in January and a rise from 2.6% one year prior

Vermont: 3.1%, a decline from 3.2% in January and a rise from 2.5% one year prior.