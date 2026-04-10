TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Charest has led the agency since 2023 after previously serving as director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.
He will remain in his post through his retirement date to support a transition, officials said.
In announcing the departure, McKee credited Charest with helping advance several major health care initiatives, including securing a $156 million federal Rural Health Transformation grant aimed at expanding access to care in rural communities.
His tenure also included the rollout of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, the expansion of Mobile Response and Stabilization Services for children in mental health crisis, and workforce-development efforts through the “Ladders to Licensure” program.
Charest also oversaw $6.7 million in Medicaid-funded grants to primary care practices and supported ongoing efforts to reduce overdose deaths in Rhode Island, which have declined since 2022, according to the administration.
The administration also pointed to progress on behavioral health system expansion, including restoration work at Eleanor Slater Hospital and development of the state’s first standalone psychiatric hospital.
“Secretary Charest has been a steady, thoughtful leader who has helped move some of the most important health care priorities in our state forward,” McKee said.
Charest called serving in state government “one of the most meaningful chapters” of his career and said he is confident in the agency’s continued work.
A plan for interim leadership will be announced prior to his departure, officials said.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.