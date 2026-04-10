R.I. Health Secretary Richard Charest to retire in July

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R.I. EXECUTIVE Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Richard Charest will retire from state service on July 3, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Friday. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE, DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES AND HOSPITALS

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Richard Charest will retire on July 3, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Friday. Charest has led the agency since 2023 after previously serving as director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. He will remain in his post through his retirement

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