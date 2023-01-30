R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission names new director

PROVIDENCE – A familiar face to state historic preservationists who temporarily led the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission is now its permanent executive director.

The Commission on Monday named Jeffrey D. Emidy to serve as its executive director. Emidy’s appointment comes after a yearlong, national search, the release stated.

“The Search Committee conducted a national search and met with a significant number of qualified applicants,” Commission Chairperson Ruth S. Taylor said in a statement. “Jeff won our recommendation by being the strongest candidate; he was able to articulate a vision for the RIHPHC office that looks to the future in productive ways – and this is important even for organizations which focus on the past. The fact that Jeff is already a known and respected figure within our state was an extra benefit.”

Emidy has more than two decades of experience in historic preservation, working his way up from the commission’s national register assistant to project review coordinator, deputy director and deputy state historic preservation officer. He has served as interim executive director twice before.

As executive director, he will lead the state agency in charge of historic preservation and heritage programs, including the state’s controversial Historic Tax Credit program.

A native Rhode Islander, Emidy has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree in historic preservation from the University of Vermont.

The commission has also asked Gov. Daniel J. McKee to appoint Emidy as state historic preservation officer, a federally mandated, unpaid position usually filled by the executive director of the commission.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.