R.I. Historical Preservation to provide $60K in grants for municipal projects

PROVIDENCE – The deadline for local governments to apply for R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission grants for municipal historical preservation projects this year is noon on Friday, Jan. 15.

The commission anticipates having about $60,000 available for the local matching grants in fiscal 2021, which ends in June.

This year, the commission has prioritized and encouraged grant proposals that will help communities plan for protecting historical resources from the impact of climate change and sea-level rise, as well as proposals that promote the preservation of resources associated with people of color and underrepresented groups.

Eighteen communities are eligible to apply, whose programs in historic preservation have already been certified. They include: Bristol, Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland, East Greenwich, East Providence, Glocester, Hopkinton, Newport, Narragansett, New Shoreham, North Kingstown, North Providence, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Providence, South Kingstown and Warwick.

