R.I. Hospital launches campaign to end violence against health care workers

PROVIDENCE – On Sept. 8, Scott Amaral, a nurse at Rhode Island Hospital, was left in critical condition after being attacked by a patient.

While Amaral is on the road to recovery, the hospital has launched an initiative to address workplace violence against health care professionals. The campaign title, #ScottStrong, Keep Healthcare Workers Safe, asks the public to sign a pledge to keep health care environments safe and advocate for protections for health care workers.

“We were deeply saddened and angered by the assault on Scott, one of our dedicated nurses,” said Dr. Dean Roye, senior vice president for medical affairs and chief medical officer of Rhode Island Hospital. “That’s why, with the support of Scott’s family, we are launching this campaign to solicit the public’s help in ending violence against health care workers.”

Despite the vital role they play in providing patient care, health care workers are increasingly subject to threats, abuse and violent behavior on the job. Health care workers have the highest rates of workplace violence injuries – they are five times more likely to be injured than other workers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Also, 40% of health care workers have faced at least one incident of workplace violence in the past two years, according to a 2023 national healthcare survey by Premier.

“Health care professionals’ role is providing comfort and healing to the sick and injured. They are invaluable to our community and deserve to be able to safely care for their patients at all times,” said Cynthia Danner, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Rhode Island Hospital. “With everyone’s support, we can ensure a peaceful environment for medical professionals to provide care and help patients heal.”

For more information on the campaign and to take the pledge, visit www.scottstrong.org.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.