R.I. House passes bill banning manufacture, sale of ‘ghost guns,’ untraceable firearms

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. House of Representatives passed legislation by Rep. Patricia Serpa, D-West Warwick, that effectively outlaws 3D-printed guns or other undetectable firearms.

The measure now moves to the R.I. Senate.

“While I am a strong proponent of people’s right to bear arms, these devices simply lack the safety, reliability and accountability of conventional firearms and have become a menace to society,” said Serpa in a statement.

The bill prohibits the manufacturing, importing, sale, shipment, delivery, possession or transfer of ghost guns, or firearms that are undetectable in metal detectors commonly used in airports and public buildings. This includes 3D firearms.

- Advertisement -

An amendment to the bill includes language that provisions of the law would be enforceable 30 days after passage.

The measure is part of recent legislation introduced in the House with a goal of protecting the public from those who possess guns illegally.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.