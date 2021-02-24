R.I. Infrastructure Bank awards $1.5M in grants to 7 communities for climate-resilience projects

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank announced Wednesday that it has awarded $1.5 million in action grants to seven communities that were participants in the 2020 Resilient Rhody Municipal Resilience Program.
The selected communities will use the combined funding to implement projects that will increase their climate resilience. The participating municipalities submitted their proposals to the bank for action grants, which requires a 25% local match, the organization said.
The municipalities that were awarded grants, and the projects, are:
- Bristol: Wetland restoration for flood mitigation and water quality benefits at Bristol Golf Course
- Little Compton: Three green infrastructure projects for stormwater management and coastal erosion control at South Beach, Town Way and John Dyer Road
- Newport: Meadow restoration for stormwater management and water quality benefits at Sprouting Rock Drive
- Pawtucket/Central Falls: Infrastructure upgrades, green infrastructure, and tree planting in the Transit Oriented Development District for stormwater management, water quality, air quality, and heat reduction benefits
- Warwick: Bioretention system and coastal embankment for stormwater management, water quality improvement, and erosion control at Oakland Beach
- Woonsocket: Four green infrastructure projects for stormwater management at River’s Edge Park, River Island Park, Bernon Memorial Park and the City Hall parking lot; increased culvert capacity for flood mitigation at Mendon Road
“The Infrastructure Bank is committed to working with our municipal partners to accelerate investment in critical infrastructure and nature-based solutions that better prepare Rhode Island communities for a changing climate” said Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank CEO Jeffrey R. Diehl in a statement Wednesday.
The bank also said it has selected Cumberland, East Providence, Jamestown, New Shoreham, North Kingstown and Providence to participate in the municipal resilience program’s 2021 round.
