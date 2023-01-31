R.I. Infrastructure Bank awards $2.5M in municipal grants, including for Tidewater Landing pedestrian bridge

PROVIDENCE – A pedestrian bridge connecting a new, Pawtucket soccer stadium to residential and retail development across the Pawtucket River is one of nine municipal projects receiving money from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

The bank on Monday announced $2.5 million in grants to municipalities for infrastructure projects, including $350,000 to Pawtucket for the riverwalk included in the mixed-use Tidewater Landing project.

Centered around a 10,000-seat, United Soccer League stadium, the project is also slated to include 435 housing units along with retail and commercial space, an outdoor event plaza and a bridge connecting the two sides of the Pawtucket River. Funding for the $284 million development includes $36.2 million in city and state bonds, to be paid back using tax revenue from the project, as well as $10 million in net state tax credits. The developer is slated to cover the rest of the cost, mostly through private investment.

The grant will help pay for design, permitting and construction of the riverwalk, according to the release.

The funding comes through the bank’s Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program, which helps pay for municipal infrastructure projects that advance economic development and affordable housing. Recipients are required to provide a 25% match.

Other projects that received funding included:

$500,000 to Pawtucket to reconstruct a sewer pipe connecting Prospect Heights affordable housing development to the city sewer system

$350,000 to Pawtucket for stormwater infrastructure, landscaping and other improvements to Dexter Street Commons

$300,000 to Cranston to redevelop Knightsville Park

$300,000 to East Greenwich for Main Street revitalization and utility ad wastewater system upgrades

$300,000 to North Providence for a multi-use athletic field and infrastructure upgrades at Coletti Farm

$200,000 to East Providence to build a 48-space parking lot in the Watchemoket Square District for local business patrons

$100,000 to East Providence to build an athletic field and add field lighting

$100,000 to Lincoln to replace part of the water main system on School Street

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.