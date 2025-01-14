R.I. Infrastructure Bank awards $3.3M for projects in 11 municipalities

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank board of directors has awarded $3.3 million in the Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program to 11 communities for the completion of various public projects such as park improvements, stormwater improvements and housing support.

“These grants will support the infrastructure needs our communities have identified as priorities,” said William Fazioli, the infrastructure bank executive director. “The bank provided an additional $341,000 of its own revenues to support these smart investments that will pay dividends for decades to come. Our assets are meant to be put to work to meet the infrastructure needs of our cities and towns, not accumulated. And that is exactly what we’ve done with this round of Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program awards.”

The municipalities and the projects that received funding include: