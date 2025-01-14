R.I. Infrastructure Bank awards $3.3M for projects in 11 municipalities

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank board of directors has awarded $3.3 million in the Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program to 11 communities for the completion of various public projects such as park improvements, stormwater improvements and housing support.
“These grants will support the infrastructure needs our communities have identified as priorities,” said William Fazioli, the infrastructure bank executive director. “The bank provided an additional $341,000 of its own revenues to support these smart investments that will pay dividends for decades to come. Our assets are meant to be put to work to meet the infrastructure needs of our cities and towns, not accumulated. And that is exactly what we’ve done with this round of Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program awards.”
The municipalities and the projects that received funding include:
- East Providence – $500,000 for improvements in Greenwood Avenue stormwater management to increase stormwater capacity and mitigate localized flooding affecting local businesses and residential developments.
- Warwick – $500,000 for the Rocky Point Park Gateways Improvement Project, including the design, permitting and construction of park improvements.
- Providence – $450,000 for the construction of the Cunliff Lake Boardwalk & Fishing Dock in Roger Williams Park to enhance access and recreational opportunities while also making investments in stormwater management to improve water quality.
- Cumberland – $400,000 for infrastructure upgrades to support affordable housing and design and engineering work for replacing 2,200 feet of aging sewer lines to improve utility connections to housing and mill buildings.
- Bristol – $333,921 for the Burnside Street reconstruction and streetscape improvements linking the downtown to the waterfront that includes sidewalk construction, curbing work, utility relocation, paving and street beautification.
- Westerly – $301,723 for Margin Street Pump Station Protection, including the construction of a protective wall to floodproof a pump station that services thousands of residences and businesses.
- Providence – $300,000 for the Benton Street Development Project that included the construction of sewer infrastructure to remove predevelopment barriers and facilitate new affordable housing.
- Burrillville – $216,000 for the Chapel Street Sewer Connection/River Crossing Phase II improvements, including construction of a new 90-foot sewer line to support residential and commercial growth.
- Coventry – $131,774 for promoting economic and housing development, including upgrades to the Woodland Manor Pump Station, which includes a new emergency generator.
- Jamestown – $112,500 for a public water system feasibility study to determine what potential additional sources could support and bolster the existing water infrastructure in Jamestown.
- West Warwick – $66,000 for economic and housing development that included structural and surface rehabilitation work at the LaChapelle Bridge, which serves as a critical connector between town offices, residential developments and the downtown.
- Portsmouth – $30,000 for Elmhurst Park parking lot lighting, including the installation of 20 lighting fixtures in and along Elmhurst Park to support local tourism and programming in the park.