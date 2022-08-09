R.I. Infrastructure Bank finances $122M in grants, loans in FY 22

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank financed more than $122 million in low-interest loans and grants in fiscal year 2022, according to an impact statement included in its email newsletter.

The funding represents the total from its various programs to support wastewater, drinking water, energy efficiency, renewable energy and resilient infrastructure projects for municipalities and other eligible recipients.

Funded projects also created more than 3,000 jobs, according to the company.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

