R.I. Infrastructure Bank opens bids for municipal infrastructure grant program

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank is seeking applications for its second round of its 2022 Municipal Infrastructure Grant program, according to a request for proposals published Oct. 18.

The matching grant program offers municipalities up to $500,000 in funding to pay for public infrastructure improvements, according to the bid documents. The program is open to any city or town, or agency designated by its municipal offers, with two or more municipalities also able to apply jointly.

Funding applies to publicly owned or acquired land and infrastructure, and is targeted toward projects that create jobs, housing, or community development. A 25% match in cash or in-kind contributions from the applicant is required.

Applications are due Dec. 2, with awards expected to be announced in January.

For more information or to apply, visit https://riib.org or contact Anna Coelho Cortes, the bank’s director of customer enhancement, at acoelho@riib.org.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.