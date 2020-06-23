R.I. Infrastructure Bank to finance $1.4M in power grid upgrades for Pascoag Utility District

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank will finance $1.4 million in infrastructure upgrades for the Pascoag Utility District in Burrillville through its Efficient Buildings Fund, according to a news release.

The funds borrowed will be used to purchase a new battery storage facility to upgrade the district’s power grid, the release stated. Borrowing with Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank will save Pascoag Utility District ratepayers $50,000 on debt service over the term of the loan.

Since 2016, the Efficient Buildings Fund, which offers below-market interest-rate loans, has provided $33 million in loans to 13 municipalities since 2016.

