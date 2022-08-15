R.I. issued $500K in film tax credits in 2021, remains below pre-pandemic levels

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island issued more than $500,000 in motion picture tax credits in fiscal year 2021, almost double the amount it issued in 2020 but still far from the numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state issued $521,377 to six production companies in the fiscal year ending June 20, 2021, according to a report published by the R.I. Division of Taxation on Monday. That amount is almost double what the state issued in 2020, when it distributed $361,796 to two production companies.

Reports from previous years however show that tax credits allocations used to be significantly higher: allocations for the motion picture tax credit in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were $3,133,769, $1,961,524 and $3,174,038 respectively. But the dip in 2020 can be attributed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.

“Due to the strictly enforced health regulations and unknown circumstances of this once in a generation attack on our population and economy, production companies were forced to limit the size and scope of their films in order to proceed,” said Steven Feinberg, executive director of the R.I. Film & Television Office. “That is why the number is lower than anticipated.”

Feinberg said that it can take the state up to three years upon completion of the project to fully administer the tax credit. That means that the $521,377 value indicated in the 2021 report is for productions that took place just prior and during the pandemic, which explains why the number is relatively low.

The motion picture production tax credit gives eligible production companies an incentive to film in Rhode Island by offering tax breaks of up to 30% on their production costs. While supporters of the tax credit argue that it makes Rhode Island more competitive and appealing to production companies, others have raised concerns over its effectiveness.

Reports over the years have also highlighted different benefits and shortcomings of the tax credit, making it difficult to determine its real impact.

For example, a February 2022 report by the Office of Revenue analyzing the financial impact of the tax credit program for tax years 2016 through 2018, showed how the majority of the recipients failed to meet the state’s data reporting requirements and concluded that the program failed to “break-even” and generate enough revenue for the state.

On the other side, a March 2022 study conducted by The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce and Connect Greater Newport with Industrial Economics Incorporated found that the local production of television series “NOS4A2,” which received $17 million in tax credit, generated approximately $93 million in economic activity between 2018 and 2020. This means that for every dollar of tax credit invested in the production of “NOS4AS2” it generated $5.44 in revenue.

But despite the conflicting opinions, state legislators have not hesitated to boost the program in recent years. Rhode Island has been increasing the annual cap for the film tax credit annually since 2021, boosting it from $20 million to $30 million for fiscal year 2022 and then again to $40 million for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

Feinberg, a big supporter of increasing the annual cap and eventually removing it altogether, said he remains optimist about the program. He said the last two years have been “beyond busy,” to the point that he had to turn production companies away, and that he anticipates future reports to show “larger amounts of tax credits” as companies recover from the pandemic.

“A variety of other major Rhode Island productions are now also in process with the Division of Taxation and are awaiting final issuance of their tax credits,” Feinberg said. “Ultimately, as studios and independent productions, and state health departments and populace have learned to navigate the pandemic safely, productions have normalized in size and scope with additional safeguards. As a result, we have maximized the total amount of tax credits allowed annually these past few years.”

In 2021, Ali Productions LLC was the production company that received the largest allocation, with $177,150 in tax credits, followed by Jungle Room LLC with $147,030 and IndieWhip LLC with $130,839. Other recipients included A Second Wind LLC, Ask Athena LLC and Kellie Productions LLC.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.