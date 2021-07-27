R.I. issues guidance for businesses filing taxes on PPP loans

By
-
THE R.I. SENATE has passed a bill that would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE and Division of Taxation issued guidance on Monday for businesses that have to pay taxes on forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans. /PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES
PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Revenue and Division of Taxation issued tax filing guidance on Monday for businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans greater than $250,000. About 2,000 Rhode Island businesses received PPP loans greater than that threshold. While the guidance – included in a 17-page summary of tax changes recently enacted by…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display